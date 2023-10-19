The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from Black voters in Louisiana to speed the process of drawing new congressional districts in the state. The justices on Thursday declined to overrule a federal appeals court, which last month blocked a district judge’s plan to hold hearings for a new map with a second majority-Black congressional district for use in the 2024 elections. The appeals court said Judge Shelly Dick was moving too fast and must give the state more time to consider a new map. Civil rights groups had hoped a new map for Louisiana would follow quickly after the Supreme Court rebuffed attempts by Alabama officials to avoid creating a second district where Black voters make up a substantial portion of the electorate.

