A man, a plan, a chainsaw: How a power tool took center stage in Argentina’s presidential race

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Politicians usually talk about belt tightening, or trimming spending with scissors. Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei is ready to attack the system with a chainsaw. The self-declared anarcho-capitalist favors a power tool. It’s a symbol projecting defiance and strength to disaffected Argentines. They see themselves in Milei’s crusade to shred the bloated state and what he calls the political caste. Most polls show him winning Sunday’s vote and going to a runoff next month.

