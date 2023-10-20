Central America scrambles as the international community fails to find solution to record migration

PASO CANOAS, Costa Rica (AP) — Panama and Costa Rica have set up a bus system to speed the flow of migrants from the Darien Gap to Costa Rica’s border with Nicaragua. It’s the latest example of how Central American countries continue to scramble to find solutions to historic migration flows through their territories. They have been more concerned with lessening the impact on their own nations than complying with pressure from the Biden administration to keep the migration in check. Leaders of migrant-sending nations like Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela will join leaders from Central America in Mexico on Sunday for a regional summit to discuss migration.

By MEGAN JANETSKY and JAVIER CÓRDOBA Associated Press

