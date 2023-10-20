CVS Health pulls some cough-and-cold treatments with ingredient deemed ineffective by doctors

CVS Health is pulling from its drugstore shelves some cough-and-cold treatments that contain an ingredient that has been deemed ineffective by doctors and researchers. The company said it will remove a small number of products that contain phenylephrine as the only active ingredient. CVS also said it will still sell “many other oral cough and cold products to meet consumer needs.” A company spokeswoman declined to elaborate on how many products will be removed. CVS Health runs more than 9,000 stores. Representatives of its national rival, Walgreens, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

