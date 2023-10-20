Dove Cameron drops new spiky banger, ‘Lethal Woman,’ ahead of debut album ‘Alchemical: Volume 1’

NEW YORK (AP) — Dove Cameron’s new single starts with the sound of maniacal laughter and then a piano riff that could have been swiped from “The Phantom of the Opera.” She’s just getting started. The song “Lethal Woman” is a club banger about a woman “sharp as a knife under the table.” It includes sounds of banging on a door, a gun being cocked and heavy production. Cameron says she threw everything including the kitchen sink into the song. It’s the latest track from her debut album “Alchemical: Volume 1,” scheduled to release on Dec. 1. The album contains six new songs and two previous hits, “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.