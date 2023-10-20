Thousands in Muslim countries around the world demonstrate over Israeli airstrikes

Thousands of people in Muslim countries and beyond have held demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, calling for an end to Israel’s blockade and Israeli airstrikes. Demonstrators headed to Israeli military checkpoints after Friday prayers in the West Bank and gathered in Iraq and in Jordan, in locations across Egypt, in Turkey’s most populous city of Istanbul and in Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco and South Africa. In Italy, Rome’s Jewish community held an event in solidarity with the Israeli hostages held by Hamas. A brutal incursion into southern Israel by Hamas fighters on Oct. 7 provoked Israel to declare war against the militant group that rules Gaza.

