The leaders of Ukraine and Russia assess resources as their war heads toward another winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he spoke by phone with President Joe Biden about future U.S. support for Ukraine.Zelenskyy said late Thursday he spoke to Biden by phone about “a significant support package.” The U.S. president is expected to ask Congress on Friday for billions of dollars in military assistance for both Ukraine and Israel. Kyiv. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a military base near the Ukrainian border as the warring countries prepared for next year’s combat operations. Almost 20 months of war have sapped both sides’ military resources. Analysts say the fighting is likely to settle into positional warfare during the approaching winter, with little change along the 930-mile front line.

