Ukraine displays recovered artifacts it says were stolen by Russians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says it has recovered 14 archaeological items allegedly stolen by a Russian man who was stopped at a U.S. airport on suspicion of illegally importing artifacts. Ukraine’s acting minister of culture said the man stole the artifacts from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and then tried to transport them into the U.S. Some of the items were put on display at a news conference in Kyiv. They include various types of weaponry, such as axes and daggers, dating from the Neolithic era to the Middle Ages. Ukraine says the Russian invasion has been accompanied by the destruction and pillaging of historical sites and treasures on an industrial scale.

