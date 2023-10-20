UN nuclear agency team watches Japanese lab workers prepare fish samples from damaged nuclear plant

ONJUKU, Japan (AP) — Scientists from the U.N. nuclear agency have watched Japanese lab workers prepare samples of fish collected at a seafood market near the Fukushima nuclear plant to test the safety of treated radioactive wastewater released from the damaged plant into the sea. The discharge of wastewater began on Aug. 24 and is expected to continue for decades. It has been strongly opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries, including China and Russia, which have banned all imports of Japanese seafood. Japan’s government and the plant operator say the wastewater produced by the damaged plant is treated to reduce radioactivity to safe levels, and then diluted with massive amounts of seawater to make it much safer than international standards.

