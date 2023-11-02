Australian woman faces 3 charges of murder after her guests died from eating poisonous mushrooms

MORWELL, Australia (AP) — A woman accused of serving her ex-husband’s parents and an aunt poisonous mushrooms with lunch has appeared in an Australian court. She’s been charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder. Erin Patterson did not enter pleas when she appeared Friday in a local court in Morwell in Victoria state. Police had arrested her on Thursday at her home where her former husband’s parents, Gail and Don Patterson, Gail Patterson’s sister Heather Wilkinson, and Wilkinson’s husband, Ian Wilkison, gathered for lunch in July. Ian Wilkinson was the only guest to survive. Erin Patterson is charged with Ian Wilkinson’s attempted murder. The other four attempted murder charges relate to her former husband.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.