Colombia will try to control invasive hippo population through sterilization, transfer, euthanasia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia will try to control its population of more than 100 hippopotamuses, descendants of animals illegally brought to the country by late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in the 1980s, through surgical sterilization, the transfer of hippos to other countries and possibly euthanasia. The hippos, which spread from Escobar’s estate into nearby rivers, have no natural predators in Colombia and have been declared an invasive species. Authorities estimate there are 169 hippos in Colombia, especially in the Magdalena River basin, and that if no measures are taken, there could be 1,000 by 2035. Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said the plan’s first stage will be the sterilization of 40 hippos per year.

