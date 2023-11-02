Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to lift a gag order restricting his speech about potential witnesses, prosecutors and court staff in the case that accuses him of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump’s attorneys urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in court papers Thursday to block the gag order ruling from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan while the former president pursues his appeal. Chutkan reimposed the gag order on Sunday after denying Trump’s request to let him speak freely while he challenges the restrictions in higher courts.

