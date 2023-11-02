The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says

DALLAS (AP) — A woman interviewed by FBI agents says they are investigating allegations of wrongdoing by a Texas sheriff who faced complaints of corruption for years before drawing broader scrutiny for his response to a mass shooting. In recent months, Jenifer Jones said she’s twice met with of FBI agents after contacting them about what she feels was the sheriff’s botched investigation of her brother’s killing. Jones says they gathered records accusing San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers Capers of misconduct and asked about events well beyond her brother’s death. Capers’ second-in-command said they haven’t heard from agents and that they’re open to outside scrutiny. An FBI spokesperson said the agency neither confirms nor denies investigations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.