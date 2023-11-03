2 killed in shooting at graveyard during Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two men have been shot to death while visiting a graveyard during Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday. Prosecutors say two men were killed, and a third person wounded, in a shooting Thursday at a cemetery in the Mexico City suburb of Naucalpan. Mexicans traditionally visit the tombs of their deceased relatives during the Nov. 1 – 2 holiday. The killers apparently used that tradition to wait for the victims. There has been no immediate official information on a motive in the attack or the identity of the victims. But local media reported the victims were a businessman and his bodyguard.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.