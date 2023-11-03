AP Election Brief | What to expect in Mississippi’s general election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday is Election Day in Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ bid for a second term tops the list of contests voters will decide. Reeves was first elected in 2019 after serving two terms as lieutenant governor and now faces a challenge from Democrat Brandon Presley. Presley is a state utility regulator and cousin of rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley. Reeves was elected in 2019 with 52% of the vote, a surprisingly narrow margin in a reliably Republican state. Democrats had a stranglehold on the Mississippi governorship for almost all of the 20th century. Republicans have controlled the office for the last 20 years.

