Biden administration awards $653 million in grants for 41 projects to upgrade ports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department is awarding $653 million in grants to upgrade and improve 41 water-based ports across the United States. The grants awarded on Friday are part of the $1 trillion in infrastructure investments made possible by a bipartisan law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. Biden administration officials say the projects being supported will allow ports to meet greater shipping demands as well as lowering costs for consumers and improving worker safety.

