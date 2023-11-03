Investigators are being sent to US research base on Antarctica to look into sexual violence concerns

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The watchdog office overseeing the National Science Foundation is sending investigators to Antarctica’s McMurdo Station after hearing concerns about the prevalence of sexual violence at the U.S. research base. Meanwhile, the foundation said it’s furthering its own efforts to address the problem. It announced Friday it is appointing Renée Ferranti as a special assistant to the director to focus on sexual assault and harassment prevention and response. An Associated Press investigation in August uncovered a pattern of women at McMurdo Station who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.

