No police investigation for husband of Norway’s ex-prime minister over stock trades
Norwegian police say the husband of former Prime Minister Erna Solberg, will not face investigation over his stock trading during her two terms in office. Norway’s economic crimes agency said Friday that it found no indications that he benefited from inside information. Solberg was prime minister from 2013 to 2021. She has faced political and media pressure because of the trading activities of her husband, Sindre Finnes, and repeatedly said she wants to be the conservative candidate for prime minister in 2025. The head of the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime said his agency found no indication Finnes received inside information from “either from Solberg or other sources.”