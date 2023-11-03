South Carolina city pays $500,000 to man whose false arrest sparked 2021 protests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city is paying a $500,000 settlement to a man whose treatment by a police officer during what turned out to be a false arrest led to days of protests. An attorney for Travis Price says the city of Rock Hill defamed Price by suggesting he was the aggressor in June 2021 in a confrontation. However, a video posted to Facebook showed an officer grabbing Price by the chest and pushing him into a nearby propane tank. The officer pinned Price down and yelled at him to fight. Price says he was checking on his brother who was being arrested after a traffic stop.

