Texas Rangers and their fans celebrate World Series title with parade in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Thousands of Texas Rangers fans lined a two-mile stretch near the team’s ballpark hours before a parade Friday to celebrate the franchise’s first World Series championship. The parade comes two days after the Rangers wrapped up the World Series with a 5-0 win on the road in Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. World Series MVP Corey Seager, AL Championship Series MVP Adolis García and all of the Rangers players are expected to participate in the parade in the entertainment district of Arlington, the city where they play along Interstate 30 halfway between downtown Fort Worth and downtown Dallas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.