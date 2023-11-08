Ukraine takes credit for the car bomb killing of a Russia-backed official in Luhansk

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s intelligence agency has taken credit for a car bombing that killed a member of the Russia-backed authority in the illegally annexed Luhansk region. Mikhail Filiponenko was a member of the local legislature and previously served as police chief. He survived a car bombing in February 2022. Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense said Wednesday that Filiponenko had organized and participated in the torture of civilians and prisoners of war. It said the killing was a warning to other traitors and Russian collaborators. The killing occurred as the European Union recommended Ukraine should be permitted to open membership talks once the country addresses shortfalls.

