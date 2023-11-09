Alabama can’t prosecute people who help women leave the state for abortions, Justice Department says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says Alabama cannot use conspiracy laws to prosecute people and groups who help women leave the state to obtain an abortion. The department filed a statement of interest in consolidated lawsuits brought by an abortion fund and others against Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall has suggested his office would “look at” groups who provide abortion assistance. Alabama bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape and incest. The only exemption is if a pregnancy seriously threatens the pregnant patient’s health. Marshall’s office said he is prepared to defend state law.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.