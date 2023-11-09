Clashes over Israel-Hamas war shatter students’ sense of safety on US college campuses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Oct. 7 Hamas raid on Israel — and Israel’s response — have led to demonstrations on college campuses that have sometimes turned violent. The unease is felt acutely at Tulane University in New Orleans, where 43% of students are Jewish. An Oct. 26 demonstration on a street running through campus erupted in violence between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and counter-demonstrators supporting Israel. Jewish students say the events on campus and elsewhere have shattered their sense of safety. Meanwhile, people on both sides say they believe students have grown more reluctant to openly take positions in support of Israel or the Palestinians.

By KEVIN McGILL, STEPHEN SMITH and COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press

