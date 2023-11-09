Colorado legislature will convene to address skyrocketing property costs

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado General Assembly will meet in a special session to address soaring home values and the consequent spikes in property taxes. The legislative session, which Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday, follows a resounding defeat for a ballot measure in Tuesday’s election that attempted to address the problem over the next decade. Legislators will reconvene Nov. 17 to figure out how to quell property tax bills that could rise as much as 40%. The last several years have brought the steepest rise in home values nationwide in decades. The consequent hike in property taxes threatens seniors on fixed incomes and families struggling to afford their mortgage payments.

By JESSE BEDAYN The Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.