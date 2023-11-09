Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin won’t seek reelection, giving GOP a key pickup opportunity
By JOHN RABY and LEAH WILLINGHAM
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024, giving Republicans a prime opportunity to gain a seat in the heavily GOP state. The 76-year-old Manchin said Thursday he made the decision “after months of deliberation and long conversations” with his family. Manchin’s decision to retire marks the end of an era for West Virginia and severely hampers Democratic hopes of holding on to the coal country seat. For the last few years, Manchin has been the only Democrat elected to statewide office in West Virginia. Manchin is a longtime politician who’s served as governor, secretary of state and state legislator.