Emhoff visits New York’s Cornell University as he seeks to reassure Jewish community after threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, has met with students and administrators at Cornell University as he offered support to the school’s Jewish community after threats of violence amid Israel’s war against Hamas. Emhoffmet with the university president, chief of police and other administrators on Thursday. He also hosted a roundtable with Jewish students in the same kosher dining hall that was forced to closed due to the threats. A Cornell junior was a arrested last month for allegedly leaving threatening messages on a Greek life website unaffiliated with the school in Ithaca, New York. Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of a nationally elected U.S. leader.

