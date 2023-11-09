EU plan aimed at fighting climate change to go to final votes, even if watered down
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union institutions and conservationists have given a conditional and guarded welcome to a major plan to better protect nature and fight climate change in the 27-nation bloc. The plan is a key part of the EU’s vaunted European Green Deal that seeks to establish the world’s most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets. Yet it has had an extremely rough ride through the EU’s complicated approval process and only a watered down version will now proceed to final votes.