FBI head cites a ‘potential conflict of interest’ in the selection process for a new headquarters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The contentious debate over a new FBI headquarters is intensifying. Bureau Director Christopher Wray said he’s concerned about a “potential conflict of interest” in the site selection. The White House defends the process as “fair and transparent.” But a senator says there’s a clear need for a federal investigation of how the administration picked Greenbelt, Maryland. Wray’s unusually sharp criticism came in an internal email to agency employees that was obtained by The Associated Press. At issue a replacement for the crumbling J. Edgar Hoover Building in downtown Washington. The head of the agency that reviewed sites in Virginia and Maryland says any claim of “inappropriate interference is unfounded.” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says a watchdog review is warranted.

