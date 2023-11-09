Former Arizona senator reports being molested while running in Iowa
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A former United States senator from Arizona has reported being molested while jogging along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Martha McSally described the Wednesday morning attack in a video she posted online. She says the man “engulfed me in a bear hug and he molested and fondled me until I fought him off.” McSally says she called police after chasing the man into the brush at the edge of the riverside park, but lost sight of him before officers arrived. The former senator turned keynote speaker says she is OK but that the assault triggered memories of a past sexual assault she endured. In 2019, she told a Senate hearing about being raped by an officer while she was in the Air Force.