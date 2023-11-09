Former Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid says he was defending fellow officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The ex-Louisville police officer on trial for firing into Breonna Taylor’s apartment has testified he had to react quickly after his fellow officers were fired on. Brett Hankison says he saw a muzzle flash from inside Taylor’s hallway. The shot was fired by Taylor’s boyfriend and struck another officer in the leg. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed by other officers. Hankison says he moved to the side of the apartment and fired in through a sliding glass door. Prosecutors have argued Hankison was firing erratically without identifying a target. None of his shots hit anyone.

