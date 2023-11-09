Massachusetts is running out of shelter beds for families, including migrants from other states

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey says shelters are being pushed past their capacity, running out of beds for families, including migrants arriving from other states. On Thursday the state crossed a threshold set by Healey of 7,500 families seeking placement in emergency shelters. Healy’s administration said families will continue to be placed in shelters until the end of Thursday. It said the waitlist would kick in Friday if needed. The governor says she doesn’t want to see families on the street but that the state has reached its shelter capacity. Homeless advocates warn that denying families shelter could force some into unsafe living conditions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.