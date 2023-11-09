Mexico City prosecutors accused of asking for phone records of prominent politicians

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An opposition candidate for the mayorship of Mexico City is accusing the city prosecutor’s office of having filed a request for his phone records and those of about a dozen other prominent politicians. The allegation is the latest to accuse city prosecutors of going to extremes for political purposes. The city is governed by the Morena party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has pledged to end political espionage in Mexico. The case, first reported by The New York Times, involves borough chief Santiago Taboada, who plans to run for mayor in 2024. He said the phone record request constituted “political persecution.”

