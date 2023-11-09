Shohei Ohtani is donating 60,000 baseball gloves to Japanese schoolchildren

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way star and coveted free agent Shohei Ohtani is donating about 60,000 baseball gloves to Japanese elementary schools. Ohtani announced Wednesday on Instagram that he’s donating the youth gloves to schools throughout Japan. He says the gloves will go to some 20,000 elementary schools and that he hopes “the kids can spend their days happily with a lot of energy through baseball.” The gloves Ohtani is donating are from New Balance, one of his corporate partners.

