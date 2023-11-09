Virginia Democrats lost in several key swing districts. So how did they win the General Assembly?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The election results this week in Virginia suggest that Republicans must essentially run the table in competitive areas in order to find statewide success at the ballot box. Democrats won full control of the General Assembly despite losing in key swing districts. Republicans were able to do just that in 2021, with Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the governor’s race despite Democrat Joe Biden winning the presidential election in the state the previous year. In this year’s election, Republican candidates prevailed in three of the four Biden-Youngkin state Senate districts and in at least seven of 11 Biden-Youngkin state House districts.

