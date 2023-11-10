China denies accusations of forced assimilation and curbs on religious freedom in Tibet

BEIJING (AP) — A government official from China’s Tibetan region has rejected allegations of forced assimilation and curbs on religious freedom, while stressing that Tibetan Buddhism should adapt to the Chinese context. The vice chairman of the Tibet region government on Friday defended a boarding school system that overseas activists have said takes children away from their parents and their Tibetan communities. Xu Zhitao said China has opened the schools to improve education for children from remote areas. He spoke at a news conference to release a report that extolled progress in Tibet under Communist Party rule.

