Kenya doomsday cult leader found guilty of illegal filming, but yet to be charged over mass deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyan preacher of a doomsday cult who was arrested after more than 400 bodies were found in mass graves on his property has been convicted of operating a studio and distributing films without a license. Paul Mackenzie has been held in custody since he was arrested in April On Friday a magistrate found him guilty of exhibiting films without the approval of the Kenya Film Classification Board. He has still not been formally charged over the deaths and police are still searching for dozens of missing people. Prosecutors say Mackenzie ordered his congregants to starve to death in order to meet Jesus.

