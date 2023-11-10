Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former US Sen. Martha McSally

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man has been arrested in the alleged assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally who says she was molested as she jogged along the Missouri River in Iowa. Council Bluffs police said in a statement that the 25-year-old suspect from Papillion, Nebraska, was spotted by officers in Omaha, Nebraska, at 3:23 a.m. Friday and arrested. Police say the man will be extradited back to Council Bluffs. McSally is a former senator from Arizona. She was in the area for a speaking engagement and was jogging Wednesday morning. She told police a man came up from behind and grabbed and molested her until she fought him off. Police say video surveillance helped lead them to the suspect.

