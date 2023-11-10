Mavericks to play tournament game on regular floor. Production issues delayed the new court
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are playing a home game in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament for the first time on Friday night. But they will do so on their regular court and not the special-edition tournament court. The NBA said “a manufacturing issue” kept the Mavericks from having a ready-for-tournament-play court delivered in time for Friday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers, so Dallas’ regular home court was installed for the matchup instead.