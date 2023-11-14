Coast Guard searches Gulf of Mexico for Louisiana man reported missing from cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a large-scale search of the Gulf of Mexico for a Louisiana man reported missing from a cruise ship earlier this week. The man has been identified by family as Tyler Barnett, 28, of Houma. Officials say he was last seen on security camera footage aboard the Carnival Glory cruise ship late Sunday. The ship had departed New Orleans earlier that day. The Coast Guard said it’s not clear where he might have gone overboard. The Coast Guard launched two aircrews to comb a roughly 200-mile area following the path of the ship’s voyage to Jamaica.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.