ESPN Bet, a rebranded sports gambling app from Penn Entertainment, is almost here

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN Bet, a rebranded sports-gambling app owned by Penn Entertainment, is set to launch Tuesday. Penn signed a $1.5 billion deal with ESPN for rights to the sports media giant’s name in August. Under the agreement, Penn will operate ESPN Bet while ESPN promotes the app across its online and broadcast platforms. It’s unclear when ESPN Bet will officially be available to download. A Penn spokesperson told The Associated Press that the app is planned to debut Tuesday afternoon, but did not provide a specific time. ESPN Bet is set to go live in 17 states.

