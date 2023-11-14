Lush, private Northern California estate is site for Xi-Biden meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their long anticipated meeting at Filoli, a historic country house and museum with lavish gardens just south of San Francisco. Experts say this is an ideal location for the two world leaders to meet for a delicate one-on-one conversation aimed at improving relations. The two leaders are in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ conference. The estate includes a Georgian revival-style mansion and a formal English Renaissance-style garden. The estate is open to the public daily, but the website says it is closed this week for holiday decorating.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.