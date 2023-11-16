Violent protests break out ahead of Bulgaria-Hungary soccer qualifier

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarian football supporters have taken to the streets of the capital, Sofia, in protest over the management of the national football union, a demonstration that eventually turned violent. The European soccer qualifier between Bulgaria and Hungary fell victim to a bitter dispute between the management of the Bulgarian Football Union and soccer fans from across the Balkan country. Minutes before the kickoff, fans began to throw makeshift bombs, stones and plastic bottles at the police. Trash bins were set on fire and police responded with water cannon. Several protesters have reportedly been injured.

