2 transgender boys sue after University of Missouri halts gender-affirming care to minors

Two transgender boys are suing the University of Missouri over its decision to stop providing gender-affirming care to minors over concerns that a new state law could create legal issues for its doctors. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court. It alleges that the university is discriminating against the teens based on their diagnoses of gender dysphoria. The new Missouri law outlawed puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgery for minors. But there are exceptions for youth who were already taking those medications before the law kicked in. The lawsuit said the teens should be covered under that “grandfather clause” and allowed to continue receiving treatment. A University of Missouri spokesperson said school officials are reviewing the lawsuit.

