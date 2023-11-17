Skip to Content
Professor’s lawyer says video footage will clear his client charged in death of pro-Israel protester

By JOHN ANTCZAK and JULIE WATSON
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California prosecutor says evidence supports involuntary manslaughter and battery charges against a college professor accused in the death of a Jewish protester after an altercation at a demonstration over the Israel-Hamas war. Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko also told a news conference Friday that they haven’t ruled out a hate crime but do not have evidence to make the charge against 50-year-old Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji in the death of 69-year-old Paul Kessler. Alnaji pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday on the two charges, each of which is accompanied by a special allegation of personally causing great bodily injury.

