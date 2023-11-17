Salmonella in cantaloupes sickens dozens in 15 states, U.S. health officials say

U.S. health officials said at least 43 people have been sickened in 15 states by salmonella linked to certain whole and cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products. Seventeen people have been hospitalized. Officials in Canada are investigating an outbreak involving the same strain of salmonella in cantaloupe. Several brands of the fruit have been recalled, including Malichita whole cantaloupe, Vinyard pre-cut cantaloupe and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit. Salmonella infections can be serious in children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

