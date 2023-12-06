Dutch military police have discovered 47 migrants hiding in a truck heading for United Kingdom

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch military police have found 47 illegal migrants hidden in a truck that was about to board a ferry to the United Kingdom. The force said in a statement Wednesday that the men, women and children of various nationalities were discovered Tuesday night in the port town of the Hook of Holland. Officers were alerted to their presence by a dog trained to sniff out people. The Dutch truck driver has been detained on suspicion of people smuggling. His illicit passengers will be handed over to migration authorities in the Netherlands. Interceptions of such large numbers of migrants are rare in the Netherlands.

