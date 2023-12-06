Guyana’s president says his country is preparing to defend itself from Venezuela over disputed area

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Guyana’s president has told The Associated Press that his country is taking every necessary step to protect itself from Venezuela, which has ordered its state-owned companies to explore and exploit oil and minerals in Guyana’s vast Essequibo region that it considers its own. President Irfaan Ali was asked if he has requested military assistance. He said on Wednesday that government is reaching out to allies and regional partners to protect Essequibo. Guyana has defense agreements with some of them. The Essequibo region makes up two-thirds of Guyana. Venezuela accuses Guyana of acting irresponsibly and is urging dialogue.

