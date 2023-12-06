Pro-Israel Democrat to challenge US Rep. Jamaal Bowman in primary race next year

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A pro-Israel Democrat has announced he will challenge U.S. Rep. Jamaal Brown in the primary race for his congressional seat next year. Westchester County Executive George Latimer entered the race Wednesday with an ad that criticized Bowman’s stance on the latest Israel-Hamas war, as well as his opposition to a major infrastructure bill. The race for the seat, which covers parts of the north Bronx and Westchester suburbs, comes as other Democrats face primary challenges due in part to their stances over the Israel-Hamas war. Latimer said he said will focus his campaign on progressive policies around housing and abortion, among others.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.