A French investigating judge hands terror-linked charges to a man accused of killing tourist

PARIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused of fatally stabbing a tourist and injuring two other people over the weekend near the Eiffel Tower has been placed under investigation on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organization. The suspect went before an investigating magistrate Wednesday who ultimately decides preliminary charges. The stabbing over the weekend killed a German-Filipino tourist at a bridge near the tower. It has drawn special concern from French authorities less than a year before the 2024 Paris Olympics, whose opening ceremony is planned along the Seine river. The man had been under surveillance for suspected Islamic radicalization.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.