The fourth GOP debate will be a key moment for the young NewsNation cable network
By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Republicans are scheduled for their fourth presidential debate this week, again minus Donald Trump. It’s a particularly big moment for the young NewsNation television network, which will almost certainly reach its largest audience ever. NewsNation has been trying to cultivate an image of being an unbiased news source at a time rival cable news networks have become sharply opinionated, although some critics question whether that’s true. NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News anchor, will be one of the three debate moderators. The other two moderators are clearly identified with conservative media — podcaster and former Fox News star Megyn Kelly, and Eliana Johnson of the Washington Free Beacon.